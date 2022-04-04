Two people arrested for arson after lighting a family’s house on fire

Visalia Police Logs

Thursday, March 31

At 11:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Cambridge regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip area. Officers learned that the victim was riding a bicycle westbound on Cambridge when a vehicle drove up next to the victim and fired one shot, striking the victim. The victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Later identified on Monday, April 4 as Martin Fernandez, 57, Visalia PD announced that he succumbed to his injuries at the medical center. The case was then reclassified as a homicide.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4576. Those individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at 713-4738.

Tuesday, March 29

At 6:51 a.m. officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of East Arcata regarding a verbal dispute between roommates. Officers contacted the involved parties and helped to mediate the dispute. The individuals were instructed to separate for the day and both agreed to not interact with each other any further. At 8:06 a.m., dispatch received a second call for service at the residence. The caller advised that one of the individuals from the previous call for service, Ray Evans, 41, was now in a physical altercation with a different roommate. Officers were dispatched to the location and while they were enroute, dispatch was advised that the suspect was stabbing the roommate. Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect barricading inside the residence with additional housemates inside the location. Officers made verbal contact with Evans and were able to convince him to come outside voluntarily. Evans was detained upon exiting the residence and officers were able to make entry into the location. Once inside, officers located Joseph Frazier, 79, suffering from numerous stab wounds. Officers immediately began life saving measures; however, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services. Evans was arrested on suspicion of homicide and transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was treated for an injury sustained in the attack on the victim. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit and crime scene investigation unit were called out and took over the investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4234.