Visalia motorists lead the nation in ignoring school bus stop crossings

Visalia Unified partners with technology company BusPatrol in a study tracking school bus stop violations

VISALIA – The results of a pilot program launched by Visalia Unified to track how often cars illegally pass school buses were announced on March 31, and the city had one of the highest violation rates recorded in the country.

VUSD partnered with safety technology company BusPatrol in November to equip nine school buses with stop-arm cameras that track cars illegally passing stopped buses. Stop arms are the stop signs which extend from the side of the bus with flashing red lights to notify motorists to stop and allow children to cross the street while the school bus is stopped. From November 2021 to February 2022, the cameras recorded 1,196 violations. This translates to 3.1 stop-arm violations per bus per day, one of the highest violation rates captured in BusPatrol pilots being conducted across the country, according to BusPatrol.