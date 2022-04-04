VUSD approves contract for new superintendent

Visalia Unified school board approves a three-year contract with Kirk Shrum starting at $284,000 per year
VISALIA – A few weeks after announcing Kirk Shrum as their new head of education, Visalia Unified has approved a three-year contract with the sought-after superintendent candidate.
The Visalia Unified School District board of trustees unanimously approved Shrum’s contract at its March 23 meeting.
“We are very excited,” Public Information Officer Kim Batty said. “We did a nationwide search for the superintendent, with assistance from Tulare County Superintendent Tim Hire, and piqued the interest of Mr. Shrum.”
The contract laid out all areas of Shrum’s employment including base salary, additional stipends, benefits, responsibilities and expectations. The contract begins on July 1, 2022 and is effective through June 30, 2025. Shrum will officially begin working in the district next month during a transition period with Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza. From May 16 through June 30, Shrum will be paid $41,663.16. Beginning on July 1, Shrum’s base salary will be $284,067, a 12% increase from previous superintendent Tamara Ravalin’s contract with VUSD.
Shrum’s salary seems to be inline with other districts in the area. Clovis Unified, which serves 10,000 more students than VUSD’s enrollment of 40,000 enrollment, paid its superintendent a base salary of $230,000 in 2020, the most recent numbers available from TransparentCalifornia.com. Porterville Unified, which is about half the size of Visalia, paid its superintendent $235,547 in 2020 and Fresno Unified, with a little more than 71,000 students, paid its superintendent $332,377 in 2020.
The district will pay Shrum a per diem rate of $1,262.52 per day for any days he works in addition to the number of days listed in his contract. The contact also included a $400 stipend for having a master’s degree.
Shrum accepted this job while currently residing in Georgia. For the past three years, Shrum has served as the chief school leadership officer with Henry County Schools in McDonough Georgia. Prior to his position as the chief school leadership officer, Shrum served as an area executive director from 2013-2019 and a school principal from 2011-2013 for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia.
In efforts to make his relocation easier, his contract included a reimbursement package not to exceed $10,000 “to cover expenses related to relocation to Tulare County including any travel and/or other moving expenses related to transition.” The superintendent will also need to document all expenses with receipts, canceled checks and/or credit card statements.