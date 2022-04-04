VUSD approves contract for new superintendent

Visalia Unified school board approves a three-year contract with Kirk Shrum starting at $284,000 per year

VISALIA – A few weeks after announcing Kirk Shrum as their new head of education, Visalia Unified has approved a three-year contract with the sought-after superintendent candidate.

The Visalia Unified School District board of trustees unanimously approved Shrum’s contract at its March 23 meeting.

“We are very excited,” Public Information Officer Kim Batty said. “We did a nationwide search for the superintendent, with assistance from Tulare County Superintendent Tim Hire, and piqued the interest of Mr. Shrum.”