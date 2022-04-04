Woodlake plans to build new recreation facility

Several businesses have expressed interest in leasing out spaces in the mixed use building; however, Waters said there have not been any formalized lease agreements yet. The city will not decide how to fund the project until plans are 100% finalized. Woodlake will either apply for USDA Rural Development funding or a traditional bond, depending on the type of loan they’ll want to pursue.

The city’s main goal is to free up space in the existing community center which is often booked, leaving events and activities without options. Waters said the community center houses all the city’s programs and has become increasingly congested. Along with the dance studio, wrestling will also be moved into the new facility.

Everyone seems to be very excited about this beautiful new building. The future home for this center currently houses an old car wash. The only concern locals have is if there will be an alternative once this car wash is gone. Locals need not worry, Waters explained that plans have been approved for a new car wash near the AutoZone in town.

The hope for this facility is to break ground in early 2023.

“[The start date] is going to be dependent on A, locking up funding between the funding sources, and B, we’re also paying close attention to inflation and material costs. So we’re trying to time bidding as best we can with that, which is kind of a big question mark,” Waters explained.