Hurtado pulls her own medical bill out of State Senate, cites need for education

Senator Melissa Hurtado pulled SB 920, a bill that would give patients more of a voice in medical disciplinary hearings

SANGER, CALIF. – A senate bill aimed at addressing leniency toward medical professionals in disciplinary hearings was pulled by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), its author, on March 31.

Introduced in February, SB 920 would change existing laws that prohibit the California Medical Board from hearing or taking into account any statements from victims during medical malpractice or negligence cases.

The Medical Board of California is a state government agency which licenses and disciplines medical doctors. Their current membership is made up of 8 physicians and 7 members of the public. Most are appointed by the Governor, except one public member who is appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly and another who is appointed by the Senate Rules Committee.