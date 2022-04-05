Kaweah Health considers building housing in downtown for staff

“As you know, the real estate market has been heating up in Tulare County, and these learners often struggle to find affordable housing,” Mertz said.

Residents, or medical doctors and specialists who have their medical degree and are gaining experience at a hospital, spend between 1 and 5 years in Visalia, depending on their specialty. Mertz said Kaweah Health Medical Center is currently hosting 130 residents.

Medical students, those who have a four year degree but have yet to graduate from postgraduate medical school, are typically here for just four to six weeks. Mertz said Kaweah Health has an affiliation with the University of Southern California to complete their clinical rotations while other schools, like UC Davis, have less formal partnerships.

“These rotations are a great opportunity for us to show them that Kaweah and Visalia are great places for them to consider when choosing their residency,” Mertz said. “Having safe, convenient, affordable temporary housing for these individuals would benefit all involved.”

Mertz said he hopes medical schools will help fund the development of the residential units but said Kaweah Health will also be exploring state and federal grants to offset the cost of construction.