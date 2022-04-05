Lindsay selects experienced Porterville officer as new public safety chief

Tanner explained their fire department is more of the issue at this time. The fire department currently has one staffed lieutenant and is hoping to fill two additional firefighter positions as well as 15 volunteer positions. As far as the timeline is concerned, it is more of a question of if or when the city is able to fill the available positions. Job descriptions for the fire department have been approved by the city council and ideally these positions will be filled next year.

As for the police department, Tanner explained that all positions are full except they are still operating on the “fairly lean” side within their support positions. For example the department is still lacking a detective.

Lindsay’s new chief won’t be burdened with hiring crossover officer and firefighter positions. Now officers hired out of the academy will only serve and police, and firefighters will only serve as firefighters. This change will make it easier when it comes to recruitment and it will allow for a better use of funds. According to Tanner, the current public safety officers will continue to have to act as both fire and police “for the unforeseeable future” until the fire department is fully staffed.

Tanner explained that Chief Carrillo is totally behind the updates made to the department.