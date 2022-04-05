Navel orange prices 40% higher than in 2021

Growers are seeing $2 more per box of oranges, an increase they have not seen in the last decade

EXETER – California’s most popular citrus varieties is a favorite of growers this year after fetching its highest price in nearly 10 years.

Navel oranges, known for their juiciness and a staple for cocktails, salads, salsas and desserts, are selling more than 40% higher than the average for the last nine years, according to California Citrus Mutual, the Exeter-based advocacy and marketing organization representing a third of California’s citrus farmers. The popular 48 sized orange, one of the largest sizes, is fetching an average of $19.50 per carton this season compared to $16.50 in 02/21 and just $11.75 in 19/20. A carton of oranges holds about 40 pounds depending on the size of the fruit.