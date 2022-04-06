Packing house worker prevents injuries, damages in Exeter fire

Exeter Specialities employee wakes up driver sleeping in a semi truck which had caught fire, calls fire department to prevent the flames from spreading to his workplace

Exeter – A packing house employee not only prevented a fire from igniting nearby pallets at his company but may have saved a man’s life.

Joey DeAnda, a receiver at Exeter Specialties packing house at the corner of Palm and G streets, was walking out to a semi truck cooling down before picking up a load when he noticed a small fire emitting from the refrigeration unit of the vehicle at about 2 p.m. on April 6. The flames were small and DeAnda was about to head inside to grab a fire extinguisher when he noticed the driver of the truck was nowhere to be found in the check in area, where trucks wait for crews to load cartons of oranges onto them.

DeAnda said he didn’t see anyone standing near the truck or in the driver’s seat so he walked up to the truck and peered inside and found the driver lying down in the sleeper section of the cab. He got the driver’s attention and told him the truck was on fire.

“He was laying down and I didn’t see him at first,” DeAnda said. “I’m glad I checked.”