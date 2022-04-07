Cal Water submits improvement plan, Visalia water rates to rise

If Cal Water’s request is approved by the CPUC, the average residential water bill in Visalia would increase by approximately $0.30, or 1.1% per month in 2023, $1.58 or 5.8% per month in 2024 and $1.50 or 5.2% per month in 2025. Currently, the average residential water bill in Visalia is $27.11.

In 2020, Cal Water had an operating revenue of $795 million and a net income of $96 million. In Visalia alone, operating revenue was $32.9 million with total operating expenses of $27 million and net operating revenue of $5.88 million.

Cal Water submits plans like this every three years to an independent state agency and separate state watchdog, the California Public Advocates, for review and approval. The plan for 2022–2024 was submitted on July 1, 2021, kicking off a typically 18-month review process. Final approval is expected near the end of 2022, with any associated rate changes not occurring until 2023–2025.

According to Cal Water, main contributors to the rate increase in each area where there is a proposed increase include main replacements, wildfire protection improvements, facility replacements and retrofits, unanticipated repairs to services or equipment, security upgrades, water treatment and other capital-related costs.