Gless family honored as Citrus Family of the Year

The Gless family of Gless Ranch will be honored with the award Farmer Bob World’s Tree to Table fundraiser on April 22
IVANHOE – Three generations of the Gless Family will be honored as the “Citrus Family of the Year” during the fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser hosted at Farmer Bob’s World.
The Gless Family has been growing citrus and managing groves throughout California for 60 years, and their contributions to the industry will be the highlight of the fourth annual “Tree to Table: Dinner in the Groves” event that runs 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 22. The evening will include a barbecued steak dinner, orchard tour and entertainment by Lon Hannah of Sons of the San Joaquin. Tickets are $100 each and table sponsorships start at $600.
“Our mission is to convey that families are behind California produce,” McKellar said. “We want to dispel the notion in the minds of customers that oranges, and other citrus, come from ‘factory farms.’ In fact, citrus in the San Joaquin Valley is grown by families like the Gless Family who eat the same oranges they grow and sell.”
Gary Caviglia, board president of Farmer Bob’s World, said the Gless Family of Gless Ranch stood out among those nominated.
“Our board selected them as outstanding representatives of the growers in our valley,” he said. “The citrus industry is dominated by multi-generational family farmers who take great pride in producing food for our nation and the world.”
Second-generation farmer John S. Gless said the family is humbled to be named Citrus Family of the Year.
“I feel so blessed to work with my dad and my son,” Gless said. “The whole family has a work ethic that we were taught at an early age, and that is to work harder than everybody else. We are blessed to be working with great people, some of whom have been with us for 45 years. It’s all about having the right team.”
The Gless Family’s citrus-growing pursuits started in 1960 with 20 acres and today encompasses 10,000 acres in Kern and Riverside counties. They also manage acreage in Tulare County.
John S. Gless lives in Bakersfield with his family and leads San Joaquin Valley operations. He is a board member of California Citrus Mutual, the California Ag Labor Association, and is a member of the California Citrus Advisory Committee. He is also a trustee at the Biosafety Level-3 laboratory for Huanglongbing Research at UC Riverside.
In Tulare County, citrus is the second-ranked crop after milk, according to the 2020 Agricultural Commissioners Report. Navel and valencia oranges alone represent more than 87,000 harvested acres in the county. The majority of those groves are owned by family farms.