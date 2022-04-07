Gless family honored as Citrus Family of the Year

The Gless family of Gless Ranch will be honored with the award Farmer Bob World’s Tree to Table fundraiser on April 22

IVANHOE – Three generations of the Gless Family will be honored as the “Citrus Family of the Year” during the fourth annual Tree to Table fundraiser hosted at Farmer Bob’s World.

The Gless Family has been growing citrus and managing groves throughout California for 60 years, and their contributions to the industry will be the highlight of the fourth annual “Tree to Table: Dinner in the Groves” event that runs 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 22. The evening will include a barbecued steak dinner, orchard tour and entertainment by Lon Hannah of Sons of the San Joaquin. Tickets are $100 each and table sponsorships start at $600.