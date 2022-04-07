Porterville students sample cafeteria food options at district’s first-ever food show

Students from Porterville Unified will have a say in next year’s cafeteria menus thanks to the district’s first Food Show

PORTERVILLE – Porterville Unified students had a chance to sample cafeteria food options from nearly two dozen vendors and decide for themselves what will be on next years’ menus at the school district’s first Food Show.

The event took place on April 6 and was organized by the district’s Student Nutrition Services Department. It was held in the gymnasium at Porterville Military Academy, where 23 vendors set up tables to offer around 300 elementary, middle and high school students samples of different cafeteria food products.

“The goal is to allow the students to have a say in their menu items for next school year, because I need to know from them what they like and what they want. It’s their menu, their choice,” said Olga Perez, Student Nutrition Services director.