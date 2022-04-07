SCICON finally able to host Barbecue & Wildflower Festival

SCICON was able to host their annual barbecue and wildflower festival last weekend for the first time in three years

TULARE COUNTY – Due to the pandemic, SCICON has not been able to host their annual Barbecue and Wildflower Festival for the past three years, instead they posted videos of all their wildflowers on their YouTube channel. Not to worry this year though. The 60th annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival is ready to go this Sunday, April 10.

This event is an opportunity for families and individuals of all ages to experience and enjoy what SCICON has to offer. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and last until around 4 p.m. This was the first event held since 2019.