Visalia expands acres of access to homeless shelters

City Council adds three zones where emergency and low barrier shelters can open with a permit but prevent them from locating in downtown or multi-family residential zones

VISALIA – Visalia expanded the amount of acreage in the city eligible for homeless shelters last week but also took actions to prevent them from being located in downtown or near residential properties.

At its April 4 meeting, the Visalia City Council unanimously approved adding three additional zones where emergency shelters can open and one more zone allowing low barrier navigation centers. Emergency shelters offer shelter on a short-term basis, six months or less, with minimal supportive services. Low barrier navigation centers (LBNC) offer temporary housing in a “service enriched” setting to connect homeless to income, public benefits, health services, long term shelter and even permanent housing. LBNC’s cannot turn anyone away for any reason including pets and the storage of their possession.

Brandon Smith, an associate planner with the city, said the city has planned to expand the LBNC and emergency shelter uses into new zones since it updated its Housing Element in 2020. Emergency shelters are already permitted by right, meaning they do not need to be approved by the planning commission, in the light industrial zone and low barrier shelters are already allowed in all commercial, office and industrial zones with a conditional use permit.