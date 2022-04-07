Visalia ‘surprised’ by increase in local tax revenue

With the end of the current fiscal year looming in June, all reports point to the trend continuing despite COVID’s long shadow. Whether its retail sales, new single-family home permits, a surge in new multi-family projects or the millions of square feet being built right now in the industrial park, it seems clear the city is still firing on all cylinders. The February 2022 Employment Development Department (EDD) jobs report shows more than 10,000 additional jobs in the county compared to a year ago. Also the labor force here has increased by 7,000 as both supply and demand for jobs has climbed.

One unappreciated fact is that some of the new industrial distributors are contributing to local sales tax funding under the Wayfair Rule, a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling where the city gets sales tax revenue based on where a product is shipped from and not its final destination with the buyer.

At the end of the 2019-20 year, the Finance Department was operating in a very uncertain economy with plenty of bad news on the doorstep and was forced to make a guess about the next year. But they were way too pessimistic, through no fault of their own, and based on the city’s tradition of underpromising and over delivering financial news.

Here’s how they put it: “We will apologize in advance, because we have to assume that many of our predictions and estimates will be less than accurate, and we ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate through uncharted waters,” the report stated.