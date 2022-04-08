Ballfield syringe a sticking point for Tulare parents

Parents demand the city do something about the homeless living near youth baseball fields and community center after a child is hospitalized from stepping on a dirty needle
TULARE – At the Tulare city council meeting on Tuesday, individuals and parents expressed their concern about homelessness and the effects it can have on the community, more specifically areas like the Tulare Baseball park.
On March 31, the Tulare Baseball Association (TBA) released a statement on their Facebook page regarding an incident where a child was poked with a dirty syringe at their baseball fields the weekend prior. The release expressed their concern with the lack of help they have received and encouraged individuals to reach out to members of the city council to help reach a resolution.
“As a community, we are all very aware of the homeless crisis that impacts our city and our day to day lives. Our ballpark is frequently trespassed upon by the homeless that camp around the railroad tracks and adjacent lots,” the release stated.
On Tuesday, April 5, city council members were met with a crowd of upset parents who are concerned about the homelessness near where their young ones participate in recreational activities. Mayor Dennis Mederos and members of council were sure to acknowledge the horrible event and elaborate on what the city plans to do moving forward.
“We want people to know that the council is concerned,” Mayor Mederos said. “This council, as far as the issue of homelessness, has been proactive.”
On April 1, Mayor Mederos along with other members of staff got together with individuals from the community for two hours, had a robust discussion and answered questions in response to the incident. The goal of the public discussion was an attempt to hear out the public and figure out what the next step is. A large issue for community members is that the one dirty needle is not the last and something must be done about it.
Robyn Leonardo, a mother of two involved with the TBA, was in attendance at the meeting on April 1 and was among four people to speak at the April 5 council meeting. Leonardo expressed her concern that the homeless encampment at Centennial Park is entirely too close to the youth baseball fields as well as the Boys and Girls Club. She said parents were advised to educate their children about items they could come across at the park, something Leonardo contends children shouldn’t have to deal with while playing at local parks and ballfields.
“This has to stop. Of course we can educate our older children but the bottom line is that we shouldn’t have to and we certainly can explain to a four-year-old and have them understand the dangers of crack pipes and dirty needles,” Leonardo said.
Lonardo has a 13 year-old daughter and a 12 year-old son who have been playing ball at these parks since they were 4 years old. Currently her husband is also an assistant coach for both teams. Leonardo is an advocate for children participating in recreational activities because it not only keeps them healthy but also keeps them out of trouble. The problem she has is that even the ways of keeping children safe are becoming a danger and the city must do something about that.
“Our city’s baseball park should be a space for our children, where they are able to play baseball in a safe environment and be free to be kids and not have to worry about things like homeless encampments, dirty needles and drug paraphernalia throughout their ballpark,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo explained to the council that on April 4, a “crack pipe” was also found on the premises of the baseball fields. Leonardo along with several others are concerned that this is only the first step to something even worse.
“If the city continues to take the stance that the encampment should stay where it is until the homeless shelter is in place, then [having a safe area free of paraphernalia] cannot be a reality for these children. It is only a matter of time before something even more dangerous arises,” Leonardo said.
Unfortunately for the city, there is only so much they can do to help this problem. The Tulare Baseball park is not city property, only the parking lot on the premises is owned and maintained by the city, according to City Manager Marc Mondell. The city also pays $12,500 each year toward water and trash of the facility. After the April 1 discussion, the city was able to reach a few conclusions to move forward with this issue.
“The city agreed that the police department will patrol the area and respond to calls regarding trespassers, including and up to arrest if necessary,” Mondell said. “The park ranger with our parks department will patrol the area on Saturday mornings at 6 a.m. before league play and tournaments.”
Mondell also said that the police department is willing to provide training to parents and children regarding different safety topics of their choosing. He expressed the importance of the community being aware of threats and steps they can take to address them with their children.
“It’s important to remember for all of us, that many people use needles for medical reasons, diabetics for example, use needles,” Mondell said. “It’s very possible that needles can be found in this community in crowded places, for all kinds of reasons.”
In addition to having the police patrol the area, the league is also considering implementing different security measures, including security cameras, before bringing the total to the city to discuss funding options.
“It doesn’t mean the city is going to fund it, but the city will look at and figure out if there is a way that we can fund some or all of it,” Mondell said. “That is something we’re willing to look at and bring to the council for its consideration.”
Mondell reiterated the city’s difficult situation in dealing with homelessness due to state and federal laws on the issue. One major hurdle for cities in their inability to relocate homeless people from parks unless they can provide them shelter. Under the case Martin v. Boise, a federal judge ruled in 2018 that prosecuting someone for sleeping in a public place is cruel and unusual punishment and a violation of the individual’s 8th Amendment rights, unless the enforcing agency provides a low-barrier shelter. The term low-barrier shelter means the shelter does not have any restriction to enter. Having a low-barrier shelter means the shelter does not require individuals to be sober, participate in a religious program or separate families based on gender. It also must allow pets. Without a low-barrier shelter, the city is not able to enforce anti-camping rules, and Tulare does not have a shelter that falls under this category. The city is able to limit the times and locations homeless are in certain areas and can monitor the types of tents and structures used.
City staff is already working on plans for a shelter. Mondell said staff anticipates bringing a potential location, design, costs and the operations plans, including a temporary encampment location, to council in the “near future.”
The police department, however, can require homeless individuals to relocate off private property “if the property owners are willing to post no trespassing signs, admonish the trespasser and appear in court if necessary to defend the enforcement action,” Mondell said. This particular situation involves two pieces of private property, one owned by the Tulare Baseball Association and the other by the Union Pacific Railroad.
In addition to continued work on the shelter, Mondell said the city updated its parks ordinance on the first of the year prohibiting encampments on certain city-owned park property, any property within 100 feet of a park amenity and the Sante Fe Trail. Mondell said the city is struggling to enforce the new rule because, once again, there are no beds necessary for relocation.
The city has also just received a $1.5 million grant that will allow staff to work with partner agencies to offer services to the homeless at their current encampments. Leonardo thinks that this will simply bring more homeless to centennial park and create more of an issue.
Deputy City Manager Josh McDonnell explained the grant had a “two pronged goal” of helping individuals with basic services and helping individuals get off the streets and into a more permanent solution. While city employees cannot force a homeless individual to do anything, he said he hopes the grant will provide them with the services they need to transition from the street to a shelter and, eventually, into permanent housing and stability. McDonnell explained that the city plans to begin implantation of this grant within the next 60 to 90 days.
“The city cares. The city’s concerned. The personnel of the city care,” Mederos said. “They are doing what they can to find a solution as quickly as they can.”