Ballfield syringe a sticking point for Tulare parents

On April 1, Mayor Mederos along with other members of staff got together with individuals from the community for two hours, had a robust discussion and answered questions in response to the incident. The goal of the public discussion was an attempt to hear out the public and figure out what the next step is. A large issue for community members is that the one dirty needle is not the last and something must be done about it.

Robyn Leonardo, a mother of two involved with the TBA, was in attendance at the meeting on April 1 and was among four people to speak at the April 5 council meeting. Leonardo expressed her concern that the homeless encampment at Centennial Park is entirely too close to the youth baseball fields as well as the Boys and Girls Club. She said parents were advised to educate their children about items they could come across at the park, something Leonardo contends children shouldn’t have to deal with while playing at local parks and ballfields.

“This has to stop. Of course we can educate our older children but the bottom line is that we shouldn’t have to and we certainly can explain to a four-year-old and have them understand the dangers of crack pipes and dirty needles,” Leonardo said.

Lonardo has a 13 year-old daughter and a 12 year-old son who have been playing ball at these parks since they were 4 years old. Currently her husband is also an assistant coach for both teams. Leonardo is an advocate for children participating in recreational activities because it not only keeps them healthy but also keeps them out of trouble. The problem she has is that even the ways of keeping children safe are becoming a danger and the city must do something about that.

“Our city’s baseball park should be a space for our children, where they are able to play baseball in a safe environment and be free to be kids and not have to worry about things like homeless encampments, dirty needles and drug paraphernalia throughout their ballpark,” Leonardo said.