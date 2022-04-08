Clothing brand hopes to bring art, hip-hop culture to Lindsay

Varela-Perez has always been interested in street art and hip-hop, and hopes to bring those elements of music and culture to Lindsay through Dark Alley Movement. One project in the works at the store is what he calls a Freedom Wall.

“It’s basically a big wooden wall where kids can come paint and try graffiti for free,” Verela-Perez said.

Dark Alley Movement will also host a car show on June 5, where local car clubs will put their cars on display and small business vendors will sell goods and food. Vendor applications for the event can be filled out at the store, located at 247 N Mount Vernon Avenue.

“The community is excited about having them here,” said Virginia Loya, board member of the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce. “They’re young, they’re motivated and they know everybody here in town. I think it’ll be good for our town.”

Loya said that the store opening up could indicate a larger trend in Lindsay of business ramping up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully in the next year or two we can actually get more businesses downtown, because we need more businesses here,” Loya said. “I can see it coming.”