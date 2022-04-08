Exeter Ambulance hires new manager Stuart Nickels

Growing up in a family of firefighters, Nickels said he is proud to work for a public ambulance company which sees people more as patients and less as patrons. He credited the Exeter Ambulance’s staff for sticking together and sticking it out with the public ambulance company which has been embroiled in board politics, labor disputes, misconceptions and mismanagement for years. The publicly funded ambulance district has been rumored to close, dissolve or be absorbed into other districts no fewer than seven times in the last 20 years. Nickels says he hopes to put all of that in the rear view mirror and focus on moving Exeter on the road to recovery. He said the pride he and the current staff have for public service will be the driving factor for the turnaround. He said there are at least nine EMT/paramedics on a waiting list to join EDA as soon as it has the finances to responsibly refill its ranks and former coverage area.

“There are a lot of people with a lot of pride for what we do here and they are out there showing they are ready to help people everyday, regardless of what else is going on,” Nickels said. “We know we have an image problem, and we are going to have to change that one thing at a time and that all starts with the people who are here.”

Shifting Coverage

EDA is currently running three shifts during the week. Ambulance units are stationed in Woodlake and Exeter for all three shifts and an additional unit in Lindsay for the third shift. This means EDA has pulled back much of its coverage in Farmersville and Lindsay, two areas now being served by other providers. Pfenning said the Lindsay unit may shift to Farmersville because the majority of the calls in Lindsay are being handled by Imperial Ambulance out of Porterville and Lifestar Ambulance in Tulare. EDA and American Ambulance pick up calls in Farmersville from posts outside of the city due to the short distance between the three cities.