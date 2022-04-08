Tulare stalwarts Hensely, Thompson leave city administration

Chief of Police Wes Hensely, Finance Director Darlene Thompson announce impending retirement; they expect to leave before July
TULARE – This summer the city of Tulare will lose two individuals who have dedicated their careers to public service. The Chief of Police Wes Hensley and Finance Director Darlene Thompson have announced their retirement and both plan to take their leave before July.
Police Chief Hensley called in to the city council meeting on April 5 to announce his official retirement date. He was unable to attend the meeting in person due to a minor medical procedure.
“June 3 will be my last day in uniform for the city of Tulare as police Chief,” Hensley said. “Serving the community for the last 30 years has been the joy of my life and I’m really looking forward to getting out of the way and seeing where it goes.”
While Hensley has been a highly respected member in Tulare administration, he has had his ups and downs with the city. In 2017 Hensley was placed on administrative leave and eventually he was terminated in 2018. The Sun-Gazette reported in January 2019, his termination was over a lawsuit filed against the city, but Hensley refuted his termination in court before being rehired in 2019 on a 4-1 council vote. Vice Mayor Terry Sayre was newly appointed to council at the time and made it a “main objective” of hers to have him reinstated.
“I just would like to commend Wes for his decorum and integrity during the time that he was unfairly dismissed from our city’s service,” Sayer said to council. “I think that he’s just a perfect example of a gentleman. A person who loves the Lord and serves him with compassion and yet does his job with precision and integrity. And we’ll miss him a lot and hope that we can remain in contact in his retirement. But I really really appreciate Wes and his example to me personally and to our entire community.”
Chief Hensley is not the only long term employee the city is losing this year. Thompson announced that she is retiring leaving behind 24 years of service for the city of Tulare. The city also announced that Diego Ibanez will be stepping into Thompson’s role as the finance director.
Ibanez explained in the city council meeting that he has lived all over California and that he is happy to find a home in the San Joaquin Valley. “I look forward to a very long term here. Thank you for the opportunity and I look forward to working closely with everyone,” Ibanez said.
Thompson has not yet chosen a specific date for her retirement, but plans to be gone by July. Thompson said she is working in the transitional phase of leaving and has a few projects she wants to finish before she goes.
“I think it’s exciting, Darlene has left this city in an excellent financial situation…and she’s sharing that information with Diego,” Sayer said. “And I would just be very excited [to] continue…that kind of fiscal responsibility.”
Hensley and Thompson are just the latest retirements in the city of Tulare over the last year. In August of 2021, Luis Nevarez retired as fire chief. Around that same time, former city manager Rob Hunt retired after 29 years with the city. The city hired retired fire battalion chief Doyle Sewell to serve as interim fire chief last fall. Because of retirement and pension restrictions Sewell was forced to step down as interim fire chief.
During the April 5 city council meeting, Dave Rossman was appointed the new interim fire chief while the city searches for a full time chief. Marc Mondell filled Hunt’s shoes in October 2021.
According to Deputy City Manager Josh McDonnell Hensley and Thompson have given the city ample time to look for their replacements.
“The city’s done a good job of succession planning,” McDonnell said. “In other words, when we knew the folks were going to retire, we made sure to have recruitments that were very long and very thorough and having that foreknowledge gives us the time to air very well, for what we knew was coming.”
McDonnell also said that it is nice that they are able to say goodbye to these individuals on good terms. Sayer is excited to see both of them have the opportunity to spend time with their families especially after giving so much of their lives to the city.
For the city on the other hand, McDonnell thinks this is the perfect opportunity to think about the fundamental practices and policies that the city may not have had the time to think about in the past. “It’s just an opportunity to recheck where the city is at in daily operational practices,” McDonnell said.
Sayer is excited to see where this transition leads the city. “I think it’ll just be a really interesting time to be in Tulare, when you’ve got a lot of new people coming in, and bringing in maybe some different way of looking at things or just being a little bit progressive or innovative, and really working in with a mission for the city.”