Tulare stalwarts Hensely, Thompson leave city administration

Hensley and Thompson are just the latest retirements in the city of Tulare over the last year. In August of 2021, Luis Nevarez retired as fire chief. Around that same time, former city manager Rob Hunt retired after 29 years with the city. The city hired retired fire battalion chief Doyle Sewell to serve as interim fire chief last fall. Because of retirement and pension restrictions Sewell was forced to step down as interim fire chief.

During the April 5 city council meeting, Dave Rossman was appointed the new interim fire chief while the city searches for a full time chief. Marc Mondell filled Hunt’s shoes in October 2021.

According to Deputy City Manager Josh McDonnell Hensley and Thompson have given the city ample time to look for their replacements.

“The city’s done a good job of succession planning,” McDonnell said. “In other words, when we knew the folks were going to retire, we made sure to have recruitments that were very long and very thorough and having that foreknowledge gives us the time to air very well, for what we knew was coming.”

McDonnell also said that it is nice that they are able to say goodbye to these individuals on good terms. Sayer is excited to see both of them have the opportunity to spend time with their families especially after giving so much of their lives to the city.

For the city on the other hand, McDonnell thinks this is the perfect opportunity to think about the fundamental practices and policies that the city may not have had the time to think about in the past. “It’s just an opportunity to recheck where the city is at in daily operational practices,” McDonnell said.

Sayer is excited to see where this transition leads the city. “I think it’ll just be a really interesting time to be in Tulare, when you’ve got a lot of new people coming in, and bringing in maybe some different way of looking at things or just being a little bit progressive or innovative, and really working in with a mission for the city.”