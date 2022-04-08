Visalia’s new civic center complex has ballooned to $70 million

“The size of the project has increased by 51%, and then they’re asking for a proportional increase in their fee of 51%,” Porter said.

Mayor Steve Nelsen, who sits on the project’s committee with Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian, said the costs of the building are much higher, but if the council were to add steps to the process in order to save some money or attempt to make major changes to the project, it would end up costing more as the price of materials and labor continue to rise.

“You either do it today, or you’re going to do it 10 years from now,” Nelsen said. “It’s cheaper to do it today.”

Funding Sources

Finance Director Renee Nagle said the $70 million estimate was on the high end to ensure the project comes in under budget or as close to budget as possible. The estimate also includes a $6 million contingency which staff is hoping the city will not need to complete the project. The city also has the money to do a $70 million project, if need be. Nagel said the city already has about $12 million in its pocket, including $7.5 million from the city’s civic center impact fee and $4.4 million sitting in the Civic Center Reserve Fund, which the city began saving for several years ago. Barring a recession, the project should also be bolstered by police and fire impact fees, and is expected to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with at least an $8 million surplus in June, if not more, a trend the city is projecting will continue for at least the next three years. Nagel said the city has also been deferring maintenance on City Hall West and the public safety headquarters next door which could also be used to fund the new buildings.

Measure N and Measure T fund are also available to be used as both are outpacing projections by $6 million each this year and many of the police and fire positions funded through Measure T have been shifted to the General Fund. And finally, Nagel said the city could generate at least $3 million by selling the current City Hall West/Public Safety block in downtown.

“I’m confident that we can come up with the money, but that doesn’t mean that we have to spend it all,” Collins said.