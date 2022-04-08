Visalia’s new civic center complex has ballooned to $70 million

City’s plan to build a new council chambers, public safety offices and crime lab/evidence building on the east side of downtown will now cost $70 million
VISALIA – It’s taken the city of Visalia 30 years to save and plan for a new civic center complex that will serve the city for another 30 years and now it’s going to take $43 million more to build it than originally projected.
The Visalia City Council was shocked by the price tag during an update of the project in the work session of the council’s April 4 meeting. The council expanded the scope of the project last August when it decided to split the project into three buildings and spread them across two adjacent properties on the east side of downtown. Originally the council planned to build a large, three-story public safety building to accommodate police administration, the finance department and a new council chambers. Instead, the council directed staff to build a two-story public safety building with a secondary support services building on the northeast corner of School Avenue and Burke Street next to the Visalia Emergency Communications Center (VECC) and a council chambers across the street on the southeast corner of School and Burke.
Mike Porter, civil engineer for the city, said the city is estimating about 10,350 square feet for the new council chambers, 48,000 for the two-story public safety headquarters and 16,500 square feet for an evidence room, crime lab and training area in a public safety support services building.
The new council chambers would seat about 200 people, triple what the current council chambers can hold, which would eliminate the need to move meetings with an anticipated larger crowd to the Visalia Convention Center. It could also potentially house two smaller conference rooms on the wings, which could seat another 50 people each and act as an overflow area for large meetings.
The project would also be nearly triple the cost. Porter said the cost of the project has increased dramatically from $26.5 million in August 2019 to $70 million today. Porter said the initial cost only included a public safety building and evidence room and did not include a new council chambers or support staff building. Staff also increased the projections from a 20-year window to a 30-year window to 2052. The decision to move the council chambers, and eventually build an adjacent city hall, across School Avenue added site development costs, such as water, sewer and electrical. Lastly, Porter said inflation has driven the price per square foot on new construction from $485 per square foot to about $600 per square foot. That does not account for underground infrastructure costs, known as site work, which brings the cost to $925 per square foot.
Councilmember Brett Taylor, who is also executive director of the Tulare County Association of Realtors, said he has shared the estimates with people in the industry who called the figures “mind blowing.”
“I am kind of shocked,” Councilmember Brett Taylor said of the cost increases. “I’m kind of afraid that by the time we actually start construction, we could be all of a sudden at $1,200 a square foot.”
After the presentation, the council amended its contract with Darden Architects increasing the contract by $1.3 million to $3.5 million, which would take the city from design through to construction. The additional money for the contract will be paid with $1.5 million from the Civic Center Reserve Fund.
“The size of the project has increased by 51%, and then they’re asking for a proportional increase in their fee of 51%,” Porter said.
Mayor Steve Nelsen, who sits on the project’s committee with Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian, said the costs of the building are much higher, but if the council were to add steps to the process in order to save some money or attempt to make major changes to the project, it would end up costing more as the price of materials and labor continue to rise.
“You either do it today, or you’re going to do it 10 years from now,” Nelsen said. “It’s cheaper to do it today.”
Funding Sources
Finance Director Renee Nagle said the $70 million estimate was on the high end to ensure the project comes in under budget or as close to budget as possible. The estimate also includes a $6 million contingency which staff is hoping the city will not need to complete the project. The city also has the money to do a $70 million project, if need be. Nagel said the city already has about $12 million in its pocket, including $7.5 million from the city’s civic center impact fee and $4.4 million sitting in the Civic Center Reserve Fund, which the city began saving for several years ago. Barring a recession, the project should also be bolstered by police and fire impact fees, and is expected to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with at least an $8 million surplus in June, if not more, a trend the city is projecting will continue for at least the next three years. Nagel said the city has also been deferring maintenance on City Hall West and the public safety headquarters next door which could also be used to fund the new buildings.
Measure N and Measure T fund are also available to be used as both are outpacing projections by $6 million each this year and many of the police and fire positions funded through Measure T have been shifted to the General Fund. And finally, Nagel said the city could generate at least $3 million by selling the current City Hall West/Public Safety block in downtown.
“I’m confident that we can come up with the money, but that doesn’t mean that we have to spend it all,” Collins said.
Collins questioned if the city could use its current buildings for the crime lab, evidence room, training area and other public safety support services, which would reduce the size and cost of the new public safety building by a third. He also suggested having an outside committee of architects and contractors in the community, as well as the general public.
“The more eyes you have looking at a particular project, the better that project will be down the road,” Collins said. “And at the end of the day, we get a superior product, and maybe we’re not spending $70 million, we’re only spending $50 million.”
Poochigian countered that the police and fire station are some of the oldest buildings in the city and City Hall West was just shy of 65 years old. He said the cost of renovating the buildings would be much higher than building new ones.
“When we build something, we’ve got to imagine it for 60 years,” Poochigian said.
Porter said part of its contract with Darden will cover the cost benefit analysis of selling the current buildings or keeping them. He also said the city would be hiring a construction management firm who would go through the process of considering all options in terms of the type of materials, mode of construction, and opportunities to save money on upfront and ongoing costs.
Space Needs
Porter said staff began its space needs assessment last June to determine how many people currently work in city administration, finance, police and fire departments, project that out for 30 years and decide how many people will be housed in the new buildings and how much space will be needed to accommodate their workspaces. Instead of using generic formulas for estimating work space, Porter said staff decided to spend more time to customize it by department and job type which pushed the assessment back to last month. By spending the extra time, staff was able to cut down the consultant’s estimates for the size of the public safety building from nearly 60,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet.
“As a result of spending some of this extra time, we think we’ve benefited by being able to bring that building size down to the current estimate,” Porter said.
Collins still questioned the size of the project given the new wave of remote work, Zoom meetings and flexible scheduling shifts that took place during the pandemic. He said many offices are downsizing their workspaces across the country and there is no way to predict what public safety will look like in 20 or 30 years.
“I’m a strong proponent of moving forward, I just want it to be done in a manner that considers future conditions and efficient use of the buildings that we have,” Collins said.
City Manager Leslie Caviglia said the need for space is more urgent for public safety which is currently operating police and fire out of 34,000 square feet in the building split between Fire Station 51 and Visalia Police Department headquarters. She said there is no space in current city buildings to expand new space for evidence storage and crime lab.
“They are shoehorned in,” Caviglia said. “They’re using closets. They are using every possible space. So I think that’s a very cramped situation.”
Porter said once the two buildings are complete, the city will be able to vacate City Hall West, located 303 W. Johnson St. and relocate the police department, finance department, and city council to the new civic center complex on the east side of downtown.
“So we’re not trying to design City Hall at this time. We don’t want to spend the money and we don’t want to spend the time,” Porter said. “However … we don’t want to build a council chambers located in such a way that it doesn’t make sense [when the new city hall is built].”
The project should go out to bid in fall 2023 and begin construction in early 2024. He said construction should take approximately 18 months with a move-in date in the summer of 2025.
The long term goal is to build a new city hall on the east side of downtown, housing city administration and the fire department headquarters, and move Fire Station 51 across Stevenson Street, allowing the city to vacate an entire city block of Johnson Street between Mineral King and Acequia avenues. The city’s information technology department would relocate to the Visalia Emergency Communication Center (VECC), also located on the city’s east side complex.
“I’m appreciative for all the past councils when we look at all these different pots of money that are there,” Taylor said. “It’s there, because the past councils and staff have chosen to keep these funds in there. Thank you for everyone who kind of protected that to make sure that Visalia is in a good position.”