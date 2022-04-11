New CARE courts a key in fight against homelessness in state, Tulare County

“They would be placed to add whatever is the level of facility that best serves their needs in the least restrictive way possible,” Whitaker said.

There is a statewide shortage of beds at every level in California and the lack of beds is the most dire in San Joaquin Valley, according to a recent report by the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit thinktank. Including state hospitals, the Southern San Joaquin Valley has 278 acute beds, 1,532 subacute beds and just 59 community residential beds. Those numbers might sound like a lot but most of these facilities are full or expected to fill rapidly as the need continues to grow. The Southern San Joaquin region – which includes 1.8 million adults in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Kern and Inyo counties – only has 15% capacity in acute care beds, 31% in subacute facilities and just 3% in low acuity beds, where the average length of stay is between 1-4 years. The region also has the highest number of people with serious mental illness compared with the rest of the state. The report also noted half of the facilities did not respond to questions and that the state needs to clean up its list of active and inactive licensed facilities to provide a more accurate count of beds in each area. By comparison, Los Angeles County has a shortfall of 5.2 subacute beds per 100,000 adults while the Southern San Joaquin Valley has a shortfall of 17.2 subacute beds, more than three times the need. The need for beds statewide is expected to grow by 1.7% per year.

“Without dedicated housing for individuals with significant behavioral health needs, this proposal will likely not be successful,” Bolin said. “The state must be focusing on building out bed capacity for today and future needs.”

Whitaker said Tulare County has made some inroads on providing housing for the homeless, including those with mental health issues. Through project Home Key, state funding provided to convert hotels to permanent housing units for the homeless, the county is in the process of developing 106 housing units for the homeless. The units are split between Sequoia Village, formerly the Sequoia Lodge, in Visalia and Madson Gardens, formerly 99 Palms turned Tagus Gardens, in Tulare. Sequoia Village room conversions, which involve adding kitchenettes to each hotel room, began this month and should be completed by this fall. Madson Gardens room conversions are scheduled for completion by summer 2023.