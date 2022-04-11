Tulare explores T-N-R program to reduce feral cat population

Monteiro explained that the TNR program seems to be the most beneficial option, but every situation is different, “we provide services that best fit the actual issue or case at hand, and overall, follow the methods of trap, neuter and return,” Monteiro said. “Those are considered to be the most humane method of reducing nuisance or community cat issues in a particular area.”

Tulare is still in the beginning stages of implementing a TNR program. Sayre explained at the April 5 meeting, the cost of implementing a TNR program to the city would be minimal. The nonprofits would provide the majority of the labor, at no cost. The only cost Sayre mentioned would be the purchasing of the traps necessary to catch the colonies of cats. At the meeting Sayre said that in her research the traps are around $88 each and can catch around 10 cats at a time.

Sayre explained that thanks to the Rotary Club, who purchased the equipment, the Tulare animal shelter has what they need to do the spay and neutering clinics. As far as having a veterinarian, Sayre explained the city’s options were to either work with volunteers to transfer the cats to Visalia for services or to contract with a vet to come to Tulare’s facility and perform services.

The volunteers with VFCC do all the work when it comes to the clinics, they simply need the veterinarians to complete the surgeries. “We have all the manpower, we’re willing to stay up all night. We’re willing to go in and do the clinic work…we are willing to help,” Kacula said.