Guilty verdict secured for man in murder, robbery case

The Tulare county superior court secured a guilty verdict after the murder and robbery of a young man five years ago

VISALIA – A Tulare County jury found Noah Fox guilty for his role in killing a man five years ago during a robbery. Fox is facing life without parole at his sentencing on May 5.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on April 7, five years after the murder, a jury found Fox, 22, guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery. The guilty verdict included robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The jury also found the special allegation that the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

On May 28, 2017, Fox conspired with Kalvin Solis, 23, to rob the victim of marijuana. Fox set up a meeting with the victim at Woodland Park in northwest Visalia leading the victim to believe it was a drug sale. Solis solicited a ride from a juvenile and they were also joined by Jose Cortez, 23. The group drove to pick up a handgun from a different juvenile before heading to the park. The defendants pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle where Fox then entered the back seat of the car.