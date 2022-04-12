League of Women Voters announce District 4 candidates forum

Scott Harness

Scott Harness was born and raised in Dinuba and served on the Dinuba City Council from 2010 to 2018. He was selected to serve as the mayor for two of those years from 2016-18. He took a few years off from the council to focus on his real estate business but began to receive calls of support from several individuals who felt they were not being represented, so he decided to get back into local politics and run.

Harness is fifth generation in district four and his uncle Charles Harness was a supervisor for District 4 in the 1990s. Harness believes that to do well as an elected representative, he must not only be reactive, but also proactive. He aims to work with the sheriff to address crime, improve roads and code enforcement issues in neighborhoods to improve overall safety within the district.

“I still believe that the taxpayers are the boss, that we serve the people,” Harness said. “Through my years in Dinuba, I’ve made sure that our residents, our taxpayers, that our community and our district moved in the direction that they sent me there to do.”

Throughout his years, Harness has served on over 15 different committees, boards and community groups. Harness believes teamwork to be important and that he has the skills to bring unity to District 4. He is a strong proponent of business, free market and pro-growth in creating opportunities for all residents of Tulare County. Harness also plans to enhance local parks and wants to implement community forums to receive feedback from the citizens.