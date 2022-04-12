League of Women Voters announce District 4 candidates forum

Three candidates will face incumbent, Eddie Valero, for District 4 Board of Supervisors seat at a forum hosted by The League of Women Voters
WOODLAKE – With the special election for Devin Nunes’s old seat behind us, the June primary is right around the corner. Several local seats are up for grabs, one of which is District 4 Board Supervisor Eddie Valero’s.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) and their partners announced they’ll be hosting their candidates forum in the next few weeks on Tuesday, May 3, in Woodlake – one of the towns within District 4. Candidates Scott Harness, Kelly Culver, Melvin Gong and Valero are currently vying for the seat, and they’ll be the stars of the show at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building.
Eddie Valero
Eddie Valero is a native from Cutler-Orosi and has been on the board of supervisors since 2018. He graduated at the top of his high school class and went on to receive an Ivy League education. The Sun Gazette reported in 2018 when Valero returned home he discovered a significant achievement gap between young men and women at Orosi HIgh school and decided to do something about it.
In 2012 Valero joined the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and was able to assist in boosting the graduation rate by 14%. In 2013 Valero founded the Cutler-Orosi Young Men’s Initiative, a non-profit that provides counseling, mentoring and employment opportunities to fatherless young men.
Valero held a large part in the improvements made within the school district. The football stadium was upgraded from a dirt track to an all weather track. He was responsible for helping turn the youth community from that of crime to more community oriented. Valero also owns an educational consulting business that helps improve the quality of education for everyone.
Valero has been an advocate for agriculture and said that he believes it is important to ensure farmers have adequate resources. Valero has also been an advocate for public safety and has said it is the number one responsibility of the board and will distribute any resources where they are needed to ensure that.
Scott Harness
Scott Harness was born and raised in Dinuba and served on the Dinuba City Council from 2010 to 2018. He was selected to serve as the mayor for two of those years from 2016-18. He took a few years off from the council to focus on his real estate business but began to receive calls of support from several individuals who felt they were not being represented, so he decided to get back into local politics and run.
Harness is fifth generation in district four and his uncle Charles Harness was a supervisor for District 4 in the 1990s. Harness believes that to do well as an elected representative, he must not only be reactive, but also proactive. He aims to work with the sheriff to address crime, improve roads and code enforcement issues in neighborhoods to improve overall safety within the district.
“I still believe that the taxpayers are the boss, that we serve the people,” Harness said. “Through my years in Dinuba, I’ve made sure that our residents, our taxpayers, that our community and our district moved in the direction that they sent me there to do.”
Throughout his years, Harness has served on over 15 different committees, boards and community groups. Harness believes teamwork to be important and that he has the skills to bring unity to District 4. He is a strong proponent of business, free market and pro-growth in creating opportunities for all residents of Tulare County. Harness also plans to enhance local parks and wants to implement community forums to receive feedback from the citizens.
Kelly Culver
Kelly Culver has been a first grade teacher in Dinuba for 25 years. She was not involved in politics until schools, churches and businesses were shut down during the pandemic. Culver stands for medical freedom, less government and upholding the Constitution of the United States. Culver said she chose to run because she didn’t feel as though there was a candidate that would really fight for the same protections she is after.
The long-time first grade teacher believes that starting at the local level of government, bigger changes can be made instead of relying on those at a higher level. Her main goals are to mitigate illegal dumping in orchards and also improving roads and their stripping. Culver believes it is important to talk to those who are “working in the trenches” and listen to the average person and find out what they need. Culver does not want to be a politician whose hands are always tied. She wants to make a change and ensure that businesses, churches and schools have the protection to always remain open.
“I’m not a politician,” Culver said. “I’m just an average person who wants to make changes. I’m not using this as a stepping ground to just go on to something bigger and better. I just want protections and changes made for the county.”
Melvin Gong
Melvin Gong retired from the military after 30 years. He has also spent 12 years on the Tulare County Planning commission and eventually moved to serve as the president of Dinuba Memorial club where he remains today. Along with several other accomplishments, Gong also worked as a sheriff volunteer for ten years. He has received a number of awards including Cutler-Orosi chamber man of the year, and most recently he received the Southern District 14 award for veteran of the year in 2021.
Gong wants to elevate the agricultural environment. He believes education is key to the future of agriculture and he is hopeful that advancements in biotechnology will help secure a future for agriculture in Tulare County. Gong is dedicated to taking his time to make the right decision for items that would come across his desk. He said he likes to think through situations and vows to make decisions toward the betterment of the future. Gong is interested in finding alternatives to the water crisis, and wants to use technology to help improve the entirety of the agricultural world.
“Anyone from Tulare county has to support agriculture,” Gong said.
District 4 comprises the cities of Woodlake and Dinuba and the communities of Lemon Cove, Cutler-Orosi, Ivanhoe, Three Rivers, Goshen, and Seville. The candidates Valero will face are Scott Harness, Kelly Culver and Melvin Gong.
District 4 is not the only district up for reelection. District 5 is represented by Dennis Townsend and has no challenger so he will not be on the ballot. After the primary election, the two individuals with the most votes will be placed on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8. New sections of Northern Visalia are now part of District 4 since redistricting, so the LWV wants to make sure individuals are aware of which district they are in because it could have changed.