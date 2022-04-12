Salt + Light hit the links for new housing funds

Salt + Light Works will host their annual golf tournament to help fund current and upcoming projects
TULARE – To help fundraise for current and upcoming projects, including a permanent supportive housing community for those experiencing homelessness, local nonprofit Salt + Light Works will host their second annual golf tournament at the Tulare Golf Course on April 22.
Registration will start at 8:30 that morning, with the tournament kicking off at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re just excited to go out and have a great time,” said Adrianne Hillman, founder of Salt + Light Works. “It’s just a really fun way to raise some funds and a good chance for us to chat with the people who come out about the good work that we’re doing at Salt + Light.”
The event will provide lunch along with opportunities to win cash prizes for golf and non-golf contests, including a helicopter ball drop in which participants buy a numbered golf ball. The golf balls are then dropped from a helicopter or cherry picker over a golf pin or target, and the ball closest to the pin is the winner.
Money raised through the tournament will be used to support the organization’s current projects, including their food truck outreach program that delivers 600 meals per week to people experiencing homelessness in Tulare County.
The funds will also go towards the organization’s Neighborhood Village project, a partnership with Self Help Enterprises to build a 52-unit community that will rent fully-furnished homes to people facing chronic homelessness. Salt + Light Works hopes to break ground on the Village, which will be located on West Riggin Avenue in Goshen, this upcoming fall.
Hillman was inspired to create the Neighborhood Village after a visit to Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, the nation’s first master-planned community of this type.
“Once she saw it, she knew she had to do this in California,” said Rachel Triguiero, communications manager for Salt + Light Works.
The Village will provide affordable housing units to its renters, as well as mental and physical health services and opportunities to work and learn various trades. It will include amenities like a park, coffee shop, marketplace, library, garden, chapel and more.
Plans for the Village were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now back in motion.
“They stuck with it, and it’s really grown and thrived by leaps and bounds,” Triguiero said.
The Neighborhood Village project was started in response to the area’s housing crisis. Affordable housing units in Tulare County are often few and far in between.
“It’s definitely a crisis here. The housing shortage is real, and the prevalence of homelessness is also real, due to a lot of factors–one of them being that we don’t have enough affordable housing for folks,” Hillman said. “So from my vantage point, there’s been a real push to create more housing units as soon as possible.”
Those interested in registering for Salt + Light’s golf tournament can do so at saltandlightworks.org/events.