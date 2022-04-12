Salt + Light hit the links for new housing funds

The Village will provide affordable housing units to its renters, as well as mental and physical health services and opportunities to work and learn various trades. It will include amenities like a park, coffee shop, marketplace, library, garden, chapel and more.

Plans for the Village were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now back in motion.

“They stuck with it, and it’s really grown and thrived by leaps and bounds,” Triguiero said.

The Neighborhood Village project was started in response to the area’s housing crisis. Affordable housing units in Tulare County are often few and far in between.

“It’s definitely a crisis here. The housing shortage is real, and the prevalence of homelessness is also real, due to a lot of factors–one of them being that we don’t have enough affordable housing for folks,” Hillman said. “So from my vantage point, there’s been a real push to create more housing units as soon as possible.”

