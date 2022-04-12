Sierra View allows emergency department visitation following decline in COVID-19 cases

One visitor per patient will now be allowed in Sierra View Medical Center’s emergency department
PORTERVILLE – In line with a decline in COVID-19 cases across Tulare County, Sierra View Medical Center updated their emergency department visitor guidelines to permit one visitor per patient.
Beginning April 11, the emergency department’s (ED) visitor guidelines were changed to welcome a single visitor for admitted ED patients. This change follows a steady decline in active cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last spike in late January. There are currently 177 active cases and 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tulare County.
Sierra View’s visitation guidelines are still more stringent than other medical centers in the area. Visitors are not allowed to any of the hospital’s COVID-19 units or to see patients who are suspected of having COVID-19.
This differs from nearby hospitals like Kaweah Health, which has allowed visitors to COVID-19 patients since Jan. 31, when the county was still in the midst of a spike in Omicron cases. Kaweah currently allows COVID-19 patients up to two visitors per day. New visitors are allowed after each day, and all visitors to COVID-19 patients must be vaccinated.
As of April 10, Tulare County has a partial vaccination rate of 61.36% and a full vaccination rate of 54.72%. This lags behind the state’s full vaccination rate of 72%, but is similar to other vaccination rates across the Central Valley.
Visitors to Sierra View’s ED will be screened by security personnel at the ED entrance and must have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, not be in the process of being tested for COVID-19, not have tested positive for COVID-19 and not have a known exposure to a COVID-19 positive person. Visitors must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose upon entry and at all times within the facility. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit. Visitors should also maintain physical distance from other visitors not from the same household and from the facility’s health care professionals at all times.