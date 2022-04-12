Sierra View allows emergency department visitation following decline in COVID-19 cases

One visitor per patient will now be allowed in Sierra View Medical Center’s emergency department

PORTERVILLE – In line with a decline in COVID-19 cases across Tulare County, Sierra View Medical Center updated their emergency department visitor guidelines to permit one visitor per patient.

Beginning April 11, the emergency department’s (ED) visitor guidelines were changed to welcome a single visitor for admitted ED patients. This change follows a steady decline in active cases of COVID-19 in the county since the last spike in late January. There are currently 177 active cases and 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tulare County.