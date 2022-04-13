Tulare County Board of Supervisors approve a 7% cost of living increase

Tulare County Board of Supervisors approves a 7% cost of living adjustment for several bargaining units offering relief with heightened inflation
VISALIA – At least some public employees are catching a break when it comes to inflation. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved a supplemental cost of living adjustment for their employees at their Tuesday meeting.
In light of the looming inflation, Tulare County Board of Supervisors was able to approve a supplemental cost of living adjustment for county employees in a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, April 12.
“Everyone has felt the impact of inflation, the struggles of the pandemic, the strain on our workforce, and the challenges of home life, too,” chairman Eddie Valero said. “So I think this is going to just be a total asset for our employees, for the people of this county who have been working tirelessly, day in and day out.”
The board ultimately approved a 7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for several unrepresented and represented employees effective July 3.
Several bargaining units were involved in the wage increases. Represented employees were a part of multiple bargaining units including the Service Employee International Union (SEIU), the district attorney criminal investigators, government lawyers association, professional association of Tulare County physicians, the deputy sheriffs association, professional law enforcement association and Tulare county probation association.
According to the staff report, once the county administrative office determined they were in a position to grant a one-time supplemental COLA, they met with Human resources and development. Together they conferred with employee associations through a limited reopener on wages only. The unions then agreed to the 7% supplemental COLA. The 7% COLA increase is in addition to the adopted memorandum of understanding involving a 1% COLA for non-safety classifications and a 2% COLA for safety classifications.
These salary increases will cost approximately $28 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to supervisor Pete Vander Poel this action was not a result of any negotiations or labor contracts, but simply something from the county administration.
“[The administration] is really recognizing the impacts that we’ve all been feeling in our economic setting that we’re in right now,” Vander Poel said. “We recognize that as a board, and want to make sure that we are helping our employees during this high cost time and know that this is probably not going to come down necessarily next year or the year after.”
The recognition of the county is not something that everyone in the county is on board with. Farmersville Unified teachers are still battling to receive even a slight cost of living adjustment. The Sun-Gazette reported in March, Farmersville Unified teachers and administration are still struggling to reach an agreement on wage increases.
Farmersville Unified Superintendent Paul Sevillano had announced on March 22, his latest offer of a 4% wage increase as well as a fully funded health care plan, a $10 hourly wage increase as well as a few separate stipends through a MOU. Teachers were not happy with Sevillano’s proposal. The Sun- Gazette spoke to a teacher who saw the “increase” as more of a pay cut because of inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the consumer price index has increased 8.5% over the last 14 months putting inflation at a 40 year high and rising.