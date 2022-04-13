Tulare County Board of Supervisors approve a 7% cost of living increase

According to the staff report, once the county administrative office determined they were in a position to grant a one-time supplemental COLA, they met with Human resources and development. Together they conferred with employee associations through a limited reopener on wages only. The unions then agreed to the 7% supplemental COLA. The 7% COLA increase is in addition to the adopted memorandum of understanding involving a 1% COLA for non-safety classifications and a 2% COLA for safety classifications.

These salary increases will cost approximately $28 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to supervisor Pete Vander Poel this action was not a result of any negotiations or labor contracts, but simply something from the county administration.

“[The administration] is really recognizing the impacts that we’ve all been feeling in our economic setting that we’re in right now,” Vander Poel said. “We recognize that as a board, and want to make sure that we are helping our employees during this high cost time and know that this is probably not going to come down necessarily next year or the year after.”