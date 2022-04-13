Tulare seeks community input for new Chief of Police

As the current Tulare Police chief prepares for his retirement in two months, the city wants to hear what the community is looking for in a new chief
TULARE – As current Police Chief Wes Hensley prepares for his retirement in June, Tulare has already begun the search for his replacement and wants the community to have their say.
Mayor Dennis Mederos and city manager Marc Mondell have announced their recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. Mederos and Mondell want community input and are hosting a few community meetings this week. The public is encouraged to attend these meetings to share their thoughts on what the most important qualities the next Chief should possess.
“Public input is crucial to selecting the best individual to lead the Department,” Mondell said. “We encourage the community to attend one of the upcoming community meetings and to share their thoughts on the characteristics, professional attributes, issues and challenges they feel are most important when selecting a new chief.”
The city will host two community meetings, one on Wednesday, April 13 and the other on Saturday, April 16. The first meeting on April 13 will be held at the Claude Meitzenheimer Community Center at 830 South Blackstone from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Second meeting on April 16 will be held at the Senior Center on 201 North F Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hensley will also be available.
Hensley announced his retirement date to be June 3, 2022 after spending 31 years with the city. The new Chief will be expected to address a number of opportunities and challenges that will require inspired leadership and collaboration.
The city is also losing long term employee Darlene Thomposn as she plans to retire by July. Thompson has worked for the city for 24 years. The city has hired Diego Ibanez to take over as finance director for Thompson.