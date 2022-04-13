Tulare seeks community input for new Chief of Police

As the current Tulare Police chief prepares for his retirement in two months, the city wants to hear what the community is looking for in a new chief

TULARE – As current Police Chief Wes Hensley prepares for his retirement in June, Tulare has already begun the search for his replacement and wants the community to have their say.

Mayor Dennis Mederos and city manager Marc Mondell have announced their recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. Mederos and Mondell want community input and are hosting a few community meetings this week. The public is encouraged to attend these meetings to share their thoughts on what the most important qualities the next Chief should possess.