County’s behavioral health branch welcomes community input on mental health services

Tulare County acknowledges the rise in mental and behavioral health cases due to the pandemic and encourages individuals to join focus groups to talk about how the county can improve their provided services

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Behavioral Health Services is looking to improve their crisis care system and they are seeking community input on what they are doing well and where they could use improvements.

“Isolation, quarantine, remote learning, business impacts, and physical distancing has impacted everyone, some more than others,” Donna Ortiz, Tulare County Behavioral Health Branch director said. “It is critical that we examine and evaluate our crisis care system, recognizing the need to address whole-community behavioral health needs.”