State, federal government takes new action to track ghost guns

While the federal law won’t take effect for a few months, California banned unlicensed guns nearly four years ago. In 2016, the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 857 requiring residents to register homemade weapons with the California Department of Justice, who will provide a serial number that must be engraved or permanently affixed to the firearm. The law went into effect on July 1, 2018 and also prohibits companies selling the parts or kits in California from selling them to individuals who are not allowed to possess a firearm, such as convicted felons, registered sex offenders, the severely mentally ill and undocumented immigrants. In addition, the law reiterated residents are not allowed to assemble weapons that have not passed testing and certification requirements in the state.

Another law, Assembly Bill 879 set to take effect on July 1, 2022, will require companies who sell do-it-yourself gun kits to obtain a state business license before selling unfinished frames and receivers in the state and prohibits them from delivering to minors or anyone not allowed to possess a gun under existing laws. Passed in 2019, AB 879 also requires any of their employees to pass regular background checks if they handle any physical components of the gun throughout the manufacturing and packaging process.

Targeting Ghost Guns

The Governor is also proposing a slew of new laws this year to strengthen gun laws, regulate ghost guns, and quell the epidemic of gun violence seen across California and the nation. The Governor’s announcement came the day after a mass shooting in Sacramento, where at least five gunmen in rival gangs opened fire on each other killing six and injuring a dozen more in the crossfire.