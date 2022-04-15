Caltrans “dump days” hope to curb illegal dumping

Residents will be able to dispose of their waste at free dump days instead of in orchards or on the side of roads

EXETER – In an effort to help curb illegal trash dumping throughout the county, Caltrans will host a free dump day where Tulare County residents can dispose of waste and debris free of charge.

The dump day will take place April 23 across the street from Chevron Gas Station at the corner of highway 65 and highway 198 in Exeter. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon, though hours may vary depending on the volume of waste received. The dump days will be recurring, though future dates have not been decided.