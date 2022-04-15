Caltrans “dump days” hope to curb illegal dumping

Residents will be able to dispose of their waste at free dump days instead of in orchards or on the side of roads
EXETER – In an effort to help curb illegal trash dumping throughout the county, Caltrans will host a free dump day where Tulare County residents can dispose of waste and debris free of charge.
The dump day will take place April 23 across the street from Chevron Gas Station at the corner of highway 65 and highway 198 in Exeter. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon, though hours may vary depending on the volume of waste received. The dump days will be recurring, though future dates have not been decided.
Illegal dumping is a well-known problem throughout Tulare County, especially in agricultural areas.
“If you’re from this region, you know that sometimes there’s a lot of illegal dumping going on in the groves,” said Erika Flores, District 6 Clean California community outreach specialist for Caltrans. “You’ll see couches and mattresses and what-not on the side of our groves. So part of this effort is to prevent that type of dumping. This way they can just dump it here, at a centralized location.”
According to Tricia Stever Blatter, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, hundreds of farmers reach out to the Farm Bureau every year for assistance regarding illegally-dumped waste.
“Many of our farmers call us many times each year for repeat dumping situations, sometimes literally days after the last pick up has occurred,” Stever Blatter said.
In an article from last summer, Stever Blatter wrote that rural dumping of trash has become a significant public health and safety concern in the county and puts a heavy burden on landowners, county services personnel and road crews.
Tulare County Sheriff’s department Farm Manager Gary Bird stated at a County Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting in July that from 2019-2020, over 900,000 pounds of trash and debris were removed from roadside locations in the county.
Caltrans hopes to help mitigate this problem by hosting dump days as part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California litter removal initiative. 12 districts across the state will host a dump day on April 23 in celebration of Earth Day. In the past, Caltrans has partnered with the city of Visalia to hold dump days there. They are hoping to partner with Kings County in the future as well, Flores said.
Residents are encouraged to bring their waste to dispose of on April 23, except for the following items: treated wood waste, asbestos of any type, compressed gas, batteries, oils, flammables, aerosols, construction waste, concrete, e-waste, hazardous waste such as paint, tires or large household appliances.