Exeter police arrest high school student for shooting threat

The Exeter Police Department arrests a 16-year-old male for making a shooting threat over the social media app Yik Yak

EXETER – Thanks to an anonymous tip, detective work and search warrants the Exeter Police Department may have prevented a devastating school shooting.

According to the Exeter Police Department, they were contacted about a shooting threat on Yik Yak, a social media app, on Monday, April 11. The threat indicated a firearm would be brought to campus after Spring Break. Exeter Detectives began an investigation which included search warrants. These efforts led to the identity of a 16-year-old male student.