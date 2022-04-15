Exeter police arrest high school student for shooting threat

The Exeter Police Department arrests a 16-year-old male for making a shooting threat over the social media app Yik Yak
EXETER – Thanks to an anonymous tip, detective work and search warrants the Exeter Police Department may have prevented a devastating school shooting.
According to the Exeter Police Department, they were contacted about a shooting threat on Yik Yak, a social media app, on Monday, April 11. The threat indicated a firearm would be brought to campus after Spring Break. Exeter Detectives began an investigation which included search warrants. These efforts led to the identity of a 16-year-old male student.
Police arrested the student on Wednesday, April 13, and booked him into juvenile hall.
“The Exeter Police Department takes threats of this nature extremely seriously. Anyone who makes a threat to one of our schools will be arrested. Threats are not a joke and will not be tolerated,” an Exeter Police Department Facebook post stated.
The police department also encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activity online and on smartphones. “Most modern electronics have “parental control,” capabilities which allow parents to restrict applications, and require parental approval before applications can be accessed or downloaded from the application store,” the department added.