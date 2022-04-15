Jireh Bakery brings unique sweet treats to downtown Exeter

Husband and wife team Melvin Oliva and Jessica Esquivel bring delicacies from their Guatemalan culture to their bakery in Exeter

EXETER – Those with a sweet tooth are in for a treat at Jireh Bakery in Exeter’s downtown, where locals and visitors alike have found a delicious place to get in their pastry fix.

Named after the Biblical name for God meaning “God will provide,” the bakery was opened by husband and wife Melvin Oliva and Jessica Esquivel in June 2021. The couple moved with their children to the Central Valley and set up shop in Exeter that summer after closing a bakery Oliva had been running in Inglewood.