Jury convicts two men of first degree murder and kidnapping

Last week a jury convicted two felons of first degree murder and face life in prison after a murder kidnapping in May of last year

VISALIA – A Tulare County jury convicted Julio Madrigal and Jose Barraza of first degree murder and two counts of kidnapping with the use of a firearm in the hands of a felon. Both men face life in prison at their sentencing on May 9.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Madrigal, 32, and Barraza, 41, were found guilty on Monday, April 11, almost a year after the crime. The jury also found that a firearm was used during the commission of the crimes. Just before the trial, Madrigal pled to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Madrigal has a prior strike conviction from 2009 for voluntary manslaughter for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He was released from prison on Oct. 27, 2020, less than seven months before killing the victim in this case. Barraza has a prior strike conviction from 2000 for arson causing great bodily injury. Since Barraza’s prior conviction, he sustained an additional 4 felony and 13 misdemeanor convictions.