Native mosquitos pose a greater threat than invasive species

There have been no known human infections of these diseases in California since Aedes showed up in 2013 but there have been over 4,100 cases of West Nile virus which resulted in 202 deaths in that same time period. In Tulare County, there have been 117 cases of humans being infected with West Nile and one related death since 2013.

“Aedes aegypti is certainly a future threat we are working to minimize but Culex is a threat right now,” said Mir Bear-Johnson, assistant manager for the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District, which covers northwestern Tulare County. “Aedes is more annoying but Culex is more dangerous.”

West Nile is a type of encephalitis, an infection in the brain. Though most individuals experience minimal to no effects, mild symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes, while severe symptoms include disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death. Culex mosquitoes carry two other kinds of brain infections.

The St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) is in the same virus family as West Nile Virus and most people infected will have few to no symptoms. The most common symptoms are mild, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, from five to 15 days after being infected. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability. Western equine encephalitis doesn’t show up for 4 to 10 days after transmission and common symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and drowsiness. More severe cases include seizures, can lead to coma, and one-third of those infected die.

To raise awareness and educate Californians about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities, Mosquito Awareness Week is observed April 17-23.