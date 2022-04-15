Visit Visalia celebrates ‘sPARK’ for nature during national parks week

Visit Visalia is excited to host National Parks week celebration events throughout the week of April 16-24 to teach visitors about the parks and the gateway city of visalia
VISALIA – Visit Visalia is excited to sPARK a connection with National Parks week by hosting several family friendly activities April 16 through 24. Events begin on Saturday with a free visit to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
“We are so happy to help ‘sPARK connections’ with our local national parks – Sequoia & Kings Canyon – and provide our visitors with fun activities and information about the National Parks,” Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia said.
The National Park Service is hosting special events and activities open to visitors who are looking to learn more about the parks and the gateway city of Visalia. The parks service wants to pique peoples interest with national parks and is highlighting a different theme each day. All these events are held in conjunction with the National Parks Service events held annually to highlight America’s treasures.
On Saturday, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks waived park entry fees to start the week off. On Wednesday April 20, guest speaker Kirsta Simonic from the Sequoia Guides will talk about giant sequoias in a fun and interactive presentation. This event is free for all ages and will take place at the Sequoia Legacy Tree in downtown Visalia starting at 5 p.m. On Saturday, April 23, in accordance with National Junior Ranger Day, kids are encouraged to explore, learn and protect their national parks and become an official Junior Ranger. Once you have your badge you are welcome to come into the Visit Visalia office and receive a free congratulatory gift anytime before June 30.
The city of Visalia is not only a gateway to the great outdoors, but is a charming and welcoming place with an abundance of experiences. Along with great outdoor experiences and the arts, Visalia’s local food scene ranges from a culture of thriving food trucks to fine dining offering foodie lovers even more to explore. Visit Visalia is looking forward to greeting all travelers.
For more information please visit www.visitvisalia.com/national-parks-week-2022