Visit Visalia celebrates ‘sPARK’ for nature during national parks week

VISALIA – Visit Visalia is excited to sPARK a connection with National Parks week by hosting several family friendly activities April 16 through 24. Events begin on Saturday with a free visit to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

“We are so happy to help ‘sPARK connections’ with our local national parks – Sequoia & Kings Canyon – and provide our visitors with fun activities and information about the National Parks,” Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia said.