Grant approved for public defender’s office aids inmate conviction review

Immigration law is quite confusing according to Brooks and as a result there are several cases that fall under this category going back several years as well. “A lot of these cases are coming back where a person is facing deportation proceedings, and the immigration lawyers or other lawyers are filing these motions to vacate the sentences because of the inadequate immigration advice that was given,” Brooks said.

Brooks told the board there are some who think the reevaluation of these cases would be “alleging ineffective assistance of counsel in our office” when that is not the intent. Brooks simply thinks it is important for their clients to have the necessary “relief.”

Also under this code section is an individual who has new evidence of actual innocence who files a petition or if “a conviction or sentence was sought or obtained on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin…essentially illegal conviction,” Brooks said. Brooks said that she has not seen either of these options, so there is not yet a way to determine how many of these cases will come forward.

Parole suitability for youth offenders

The last penal code discussed at the meeting is penal code section 3051, called the “youth offender parole hearings, also called Franklin hearings,” according to Brooks. This code is clarifying when youth offenders are eligible for parole, it does not mean they are going to get parole, but it clarifies their eligibility.

If the defendant was 25 years or younger, and received a sentence of less than 25 years, they would be eligible for parole after serving 20 years. If the under 25-year-old defendant received a sentence of 25 years to life, they are eligible for parole after serving 25 years. If the defendant was under 18-years-old and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, they will be eligible for parole at 25-years-old.