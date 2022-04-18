Juvenile shot and killed outside of Exeter, another man shot and injured

Sheriff homicide detectives are taking over an investigation that left a juvenile killed and another man injured on Morgan Avenue outside of Exeter

TULARE COUNTY – A 15-year-old child was killed just outside of Exeter on Morgan Avenue over the weekend, and a 23-year-old victim was also shot.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, deputies were called to the 27800 Block of Morgan Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile who had been shot.