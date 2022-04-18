Juvenile shot and killed outside of Exeter, another man shot and injured

Sheriff homicide detectives are taking over an investigation that left a juvenile killed and another man injured on Morgan Avenue outside of Exeter
TULARE COUNTY – A 15-year-old child was killed just outside of Exeter on Morgan Avenue over the weekend, and a 23-year-old victim was also shot.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., on Saturday, April 16, deputies were called to the 27800 Block of Morgan Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile who had been shot.
The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Homicide detectives took on the investigation. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, April 17
At approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 43000 Block of Road 120 in Orosi to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. One person was detained at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
Thursday, April 14
In the afternoon hours detectives with the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) conducted a narcotics seizure operation involving a drug trafficking operation out of Tulare County. During a 6-week investigation, detectives identified Mario Lemus,29, of Plainview, as a supplier of mass quantities of illegal narcotics, which were being sold in and around Tulare County. Tulare County HIDTA detectives, along with Tulare County TAGNET detectives, arrested Lemus and his girlfriend, Paquita Lopez, 40, also of Plainview. Lemus and Lopez both face felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Detectives served a search warrant in the 19000 block of Avenue 195 in Plainview where they found 77 grams of heroin, 100 grams of cocaine, and 6 lbs. of methamphetamine. The Tulare County HIDTA Task Force is based in Tulare County and consists of detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Visalia Police Department, Porterville Police Department, Woodlake Police Department, Farmersville Police Department and a special agent from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.
Tuesday, April 12
At approximately 7 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the area of Bradbury and Airport in Pixley for a report of a man down. When deputies arrived, a man was found dead. Detectives took over the scene and are investigating this case as a suspicious death. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.