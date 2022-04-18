Pedestrian survives being hit by drunk driver in Visalia

Eloy Madrid is arrested for DUI after striking a pedestrian on the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard, Mineral King Avenue before crashing into a tree
VISALIA – A pedestrian walking on Mooney Boulevard was lucky to escape with their life on Friday night when a driver drunkenly hit them on the corner of Mooney and Mineral King Avenue.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 7:01 p.m., on Friday, April 15, officers responded to a report of an injury traffic collision at that intersection. Upon arrival officers learned that a pedestrian on the southwest corner was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mineral King Avenue.
After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle continued westbound where the vehicle collided into a tree on the north side of the roadway. Officers contacted the driver, Eloy Madrid, 30, who was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
The pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, treated for numerous injuries, and was listed as stable. Madrid was taken into custody and was later booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility for felony DUI.
Visalia Police Log
Sunday, April 17
At 6:17 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a single vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Walnut and Central. Officers discovered a single vehicle driven by Ronald Jarrell II, 42, was traveling westbound on Walnut at Central and collided into the traffic lights and an electrical box. The collision caused the power to go out in the intersection. Temporary traffic signs have been placed in the intersection until power was restored. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.