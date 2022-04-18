Pedestrian survives being hit by drunk driver in Visalia

Eloy Madrid is arrested for DUI after striking a pedestrian on the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard, Mineral King Avenue before crashing into a tree

VISALIA – A pedestrian walking on Mooney Boulevard was lucky to escape with their life on Friday night when a driver drunkenly hit them on the corner of Mooney and Mineral King Avenue.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 7:01 p.m., on Friday, April 15, officers responded to a report of an injury traffic collision at that intersection. Upon arrival officers learned that a pedestrian on the southwest corner was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mineral King Avenue.