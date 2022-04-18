Storm steal series from Rawhide with four-straight wins

Jordan Lawlar blasted his second home run of the season in the first inning for the early Rawhide lead. The Storm had their first lead of the season after the second inning, They scored two runs off two hits and three walks while Josh Swales, the Rawhide starter, was on the mound. That lead was short lived as Patino hit his second home run of the season with S.P. Chen on the bases. Shane Muntz hit his first home run of the season in the fourth. Oscar Santos hit his first of the season in the eighth with Jacen Roberson on the bases.

The Storm had their chances to score but left 14 runners on base. The Rawhide pitching staff walked eight batters while giving up three hits. The Lake Elsinore pitching staff walked two batters while giving up nine hits.

Eric Mendez earned his first win of the season after pitching a scoreless inning and a third. He only gave up a hit while walking one batter. Listher Sosa picked up his first save of the season. The right hander threw three scoreless innings and was the only Rawhide pitcher not to walk a Storm batter.

The Rawhide opened the series on April 12 with their first road win of the 2022 season by a score of 10-3. Visalia came out swinging and put up three runs in the first inning against Storm starter, Ruben Galindo. He took the loss after giving up six runs off nine hits in three innings. Those other three runs came off the bat of Junior Franco in the third inning. He hit is second home run of the season to give the Rawhide a 6-1 lead.