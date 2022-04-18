Wrong-way driver collides, kills motorist on Highway 99

As a result of this collision, Cabrera suffered major injuries and was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center. The driver of the Nissan suffered fatal injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision. Highway 99 was closed for approximately two hours. The investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Visalia Area CHP Public Information officer at (559)734-6767.

CHP Collision reports

Friday, April 15

At approximately 6:02 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on Avenue 416 at Road 112, with medical personnel responding. During the course of the investigation it was determined an 81-year-old female was driving 1994 Geo northbound on Road 112, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Avenue 416. Drehisi Valencia, 26, from Orosi was driving a 2013 Ford eastbound on Avenue 416 in the No. 1 lane at approximately 55 mph. For unknown reasons, the unidentified 83-year-old driver of the Geo proceeded through the posted stop sign and entered the intersection directly into the path of the Ford. The front of the Ford collided with the driver’s side of the Geo. The Geo was pushed in a northeasterly direction and came to rest in the westbound lanes of Avenue 416. The Ford veered off the north road edge of Avenue 416 and came to rest in an orange orchard. The driver of the Geo was transported to Kaweah Medical Center in Visalia and was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:20 p.m. The driver and passenger of Ford were transported to Kaweah Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.