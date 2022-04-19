Commuters urged to avoid Walnut Ave. in Visalia for a few weeks

Road reconstruction project will repair, upgrade Walnut Ave between Central and Court streets
VISALIA – Parents shuttling students to and from Mountain View Elementary in Visalia may want to avoid Walnut Avenue in the coming weeks.
Visalia work crews will begin a major road project on Tuesday, April 26 on Walnut between Central and Court streets. The major street rehabilitation project will remove isolated areas of pavement failures, grind the edge of existing asphalt, and overlay with a paving mat and hot mix asphalt. The project also includes the upgrade of some existing curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements for easier wheelchair access.
“Crews will complete demolition of the existing curb ramps on the north side of Walnut Avenue this week followed by the pouring of new concrete ramps. The south side of Walnut will follow once the north side has been completed ,” shares Chantha Chap, Civil Engineer. “Once all the concrete work is complete, construction of the roadway will immediately follow. We’re anticipating to start Tuesday, April 26.”
There will be no road closure for the work on Walnut Avenue, however, traffic delays are expected due to lane restrictions. Eastbound and westbound Walnut will remain open throughout the duration of the project; however, motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.
Flyers were handed out to homes and businesses in the immediate construction area to detail the activities and impacts to traffic.
“Businesses and homes in the area will be allowed access at all times with minor exceptions,” adds Chap. “We’ll work to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize the impacts and inconveniences to the public.”
The road work is being funded through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act, signed into law five years ago. Commonly referred to as the Gas Tax, this bill is estimated to raise $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety.
For more information on this project, contact Chantha Chap, City of Visalia Civil Engineer at 713-4418 or at [email protected]