Commuters urged to avoid Walnut Ave. in Visalia for a few weeks

Flyers were handed out to homes and businesses in the immediate construction area to detail the activities and impacts to traffic.

“Businesses and homes in the area will be allowed access at all times with minor exceptions,” adds Chap. “We’ll work to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize the impacts and inconveniences to the public.”

The road work is being funded through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act, signed into law five years ago. Commonly referred to as the Gas Tax, this bill is estimated to raise $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety.

For more information on this project, contact Chantha Chap, City of Visalia Civil Engineer at 713-4418 or at [email protected]