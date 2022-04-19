Exeter’s Water Tower Park renamed in honor of late civic leader Dale Sally

Water Tower Park was renamed Dale Sally Memorial Water Tower Park in honor of the late renowned irrigation expert, city council member who passed in 2018
EXETER – A crowd of people gathered underneath the Exeter Water Tower to honor the late civic leader Dale Sally on Monday. Sally was memorialized there through the renaming of the city’s Water Tower Park to the Dale Sally Memorial Water Tower Park, and his family along with dozens of community members came out on the sunlit spring day as a tribute to his life and legacy.
“Dale was a guy who kept his finger on the pulse of the city,” said Exeter Public Works Director Daymon Qualls on April 18.
Sally was a fixture in the Exeter community for over 40 years. Through the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s he helped his father expand their Emperor and Thompson grape operation into labor contracting and land management. Then in 1997, after serving as Exeter’s representative to the Friant Water Users Authority, he was asked to become the manager for Exeter Irrigation District. Subsequently, Dale’s knowledge on water was unparalleled.
“He developed the reputation of being the water expert in this area,” Qualls said. “We knew if we are going to effectively memorialize Dale’s contributions to the area, we’ve got to do something that has to do with water.”
Dale served as manager of Exeter Irrigation District for 15 years, nine of which he also served as manager of Ivanhoe Irrigation District until his retirement in 2011. Before his retirement, Sally applied for a vacant position on the Exeter Planning Commission. He served there for 18 months before applying for a vacancy on the Exeter City Council. After being appointed in January 2011, Sally served out the final year of Leon Ooley’s term before being elected in November 2012.
Exeter Mayor Barbara Sally, Dale’s wife of 51 years, took over for her husband on the Exeter City Council after his death in 2018 before winning a term of her own in 2020.
“This is a great honor,” Barbara said, surrounded by her and Dale’s children and grandchildren. “This just shows that he loved Exeter, and you loved him.”
Certificates of recognition honoring Dale’s work were handed to his family and to the city of Exeter at the ceremony from the offices of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Assemblyman Devon Mathis and State Senator Shannon Grove.
During his life, Dale was the touchstone for traditional Exeter events like Brewfest, Lions Club’s Fourth of July celebration and downtown New Year’s Eve celebrations. He served on the Boy Scouts Board of Directors while they raised the funds to build the Miller-Dofflemeyer building on North E Street to replace the old Scout Shack.
The Exeter City Council voted to rename Water Tower Park in his name in October.
“He really cared about his city,” Barbara said. “We’ll never be able to capture his wisdom.”