Exeter’s Water Tower Park renamed in honor of late civic leader Dale Sally

Water Tower Park was renamed Dale Sally Memorial Water Tower Park in honor of the late renowned irrigation expert, city council member who passed in 2018

EXETER – A crowd of people gathered underneath the Exeter Water Tower to honor the late civic leader Dale Sally on Monday. Sally was memorialized there through the renaming of the city’s Water Tower Park to the Dale Sally Memorial Water Tower Park, and his family along with dozens of community members came out on the sunlit spring day as a tribute to his life and legacy.

“Dale was a guy who kept his finger on the pulse of the city,” said Exeter Public Works Director Daymon Qualls on April 18.