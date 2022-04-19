Greater Kaweah GSA puts a price on pumping groundwater

Once the baseline for the GSA has been set, Greater Kaweah will allow each landowner to use up to 10 acre inches (about 270,000 gallons of water per acre) per year, per acre over the base supply without being charged any fees. If a landowner pumps anywhere from 11 acre inches to 1.8 acre feet per acre (an acre foot of water is about 326,000 gallons) they will be charged $75 per acre foot, known as Tier I. Anything from 1.8 to 2.8 acre feet will be charged at a rate of $125 per acre foot, known as Tier II. Water pumped beyond 2.8 acre feet will enter a penalty tier and be charged $500 per acre foot.

Landowners can use as much surface water as they have access to as long as the amount of surface water they received and the date they received it can be verified by an irrigation district. The idea is that tiered pumping will be reduced every five years until the GSA reaches sustainability, meaning groundwater levels stop dropping and the subbasin is sinking more water into the ground than it pumps out. Those who fallow land will be able to carry over the remainder of their base supply in the first five years but can only carry over 10% of its base supply in any single year.

Water may also be transferred between two different landowners through the use of pumping credits as long as the properties are within a 4-mile radius of the original property and all located within the boundaries of the Greater Kaweah. The GSA’s board supported transfers between bordering GSAs, such as transferring credits from the MidKaweah to the Greater Kaweah, but only if both properties are owned by the same individual or entity and will be handled “on a case-by-case basis through negotiation of form of agreement deemed acceptable by Legal Counsel.” Any land currently not being irrigated would not be eligible for any Tier 1 or 2 water.