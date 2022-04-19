Schools, youth services, suicide prevention services hosts monthly webinars

Three agencies in Tulare county are hosting a monthly suicide awareness training webinar for individuals who work with children

TULARE COUNTY – Suicide awareness in schools became law in California for junior high and high school starting in 2016 and then expanded to kindergarten in 2019. Several agencies in Tulare county are hosting a suicide awareness training webinar once a month on suicide prevention, intervention and postvention.

The County of Tulare is working with Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force (SPTF), Visalia Unified School Ditrict and Visalia Youth Services to host a Youth Suicide Awareness Training webinar series next Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.