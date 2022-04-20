Hawaiian BBQ says Aloha in Visalia

Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s Visalia store will mark 100th location with giant in-store luau for grand opening on Friday, April 22

VISALIA – One of America’s fastest growing restaurant chains will celebrate its 100th location with the opening of its newest store in Visalia.

Say “Aloha” to Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

The Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual restaurant will celebrate the milestone at the grand opening of its Visalia store, 708 S. Mooney Blvd., all-day long on Friday, April 22. There will be an in-store luau for their customers to enjoy a taste of the Islands, including Hawaiian dancers showcasing and celebrating authentic Hawaiian culture and spirit. There will be deals and giveaways, including a buy one get one free offering both in-store and online. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will also be giving away 100th Store Memorabilia pins and scratchers at all locations while supplies last.