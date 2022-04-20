Porterville unified considers uses for 10-acre outdoor education space

Potential uses for the space include nature trails, summer camps and outdoor classes

PORTERVILLE – Porterville Unified recently acquired 10 acres of land to the west of Lake Success and plans to turn it into an outdoor education space.

The land, now being referred to as the Porterville Unified School District Outdoor Education Preserves Lab, is located near the historic Citrus South Tule Elementary School. The school opened in 1874 and closed in 2017, making it one of the oldest continuously operating schools in Tulare County.