“Puffs” brings magical hilarity to Lindsay theater

Lindsay Community Theater’s production of Puffs offers a quirky parody of a popular wizarding series
LINDSAY – Fans of a certain wizard and his adventures at wizarding school are in for a treat at Lindsay Community Theater’s production of Puffs, a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek parody of the magical series.
Set in the world of a well-known boy wizard, Puffs offers a hilarious take on what happened behind the scenes at wizarding school.
“It’s very funny, quirky and fast,” said Jennifer Keeton, the play’s director. “A lot of the fans of the original series will get to see their favorite characters portrayed in a different way. And for those that don’t know the original franchise, it doesn’t take anything away.”
Puffs is a play that keeps audience members on their toes. Each cast member portrays multiple people, switching from character to character through quick costume and accessory changes.
“We have a certain potions master that will come out as a student, and then they’ll walk off stage and come back with a long cloak and their hair pulled forward,” Keeton said. “Very Alan Rickman.”
This is Keeton’s debut directorial production after being highly involved with the theater for six years through costuming, set design and her seat on the board of directors. She has also worked as assistant director for past productions.
“In this one I get to make the creative decisions and the difficult choices. That’s been a very big change, because I’m always the one who needs to be doing something versus trying to figure out what needs to be done,” Keeton said.
Keeton said the show’s cast includes several high school seniors who have been involved with the theater for six years. For many of them, this will be one of their final performances.
“That’s one of the bigger things that I’m excited to see, is how much they’ve grown over the years,” Keeton said.
Puffs will run from April 22nd-24th, then again from April 29th-May 1st. Tickets can be purchased at lindsaycommunitytheater.com or at the box office.