“Puffs” brings magical hilarity to Lindsay theater

This is Keeton’s debut directorial production after being highly involved with the theater for six years through costuming, set design and her seat on the board of directors. She has also worked as assistant director for past productions.

“In this one I get to make the creative decisions and the difficult choices. That’s been a very big change, because I’m always the one who needs to be doing something versus trying to figure out what needs to be done,” Keeton said.

Keeton said the show’s cast includes several high school seniors who have been involved with the theater for six years. For many of them, this will be one of their final performances.

“That’s one of the bigger things that I’m excited to see, is how much they’ve grown over the years,” Keeton said.

Puffs will run from April 22nd-24th, then again from April 29th-May 1st. Tickets can be purchased at lindsaycommunitytheater.com or at the box office.