League of Women Voters announces candidate forum to include Senate, Assembly and Congress

TULARE COUNTY – The League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum that will include all those running for state senate, state assembly and congress in local districts at the Tulare County Office of Education.

“Our mission is to defend democracy and empower voters and empower people,” Donna MeKeel, Tulare County League of Women Voters president said. “So this fits right in with what we try to do. Our whole purpose is to educate, to give people the information they need to make an informed decision at the polls, and to get registered but just to get them excited about their democratic process.”