Lindsay potentially facing a water state of emergency

If the emergency allocation is not granted, the city will need to declare a state of emergency before seeking approval from the Water Resources Control Board to start utilizing Well 11. Stage 5 of Lindsay’s water conservation plan, which prohibits the watering of lawns or other outdoor projects, would then be put in place. The city is currently at Stage 4, which limits lawn watering to twice per week–though the city council has plans at their next meeting to update this to once per week. On April 11, Lindsay halted all irrigation of city-owned green space.

According to Amezcua, the last time Lindsay put in a request for a health and safety allocation was in 2014.

“It was one of the years of high drought, when we were under very critical conditions. But even then, it wasn’t as bad as where we’re at right now,” Amezcua said.

City officials have contacted the State Water Board Drinking Division Staff requesting a meeting in the next week or two to discuss placing Well 11 on standby. Tanner said the city expects to hear back from the U.S. Department of Interior regarding the emergency allocations request within the next 30 days.

“This is the worst case scenario that we’re preparing for,” Tanner said. “We’re hoping to get the emergency declaration and we will continue our conservation efforts no matter what. But we’re coming up against a window here that is enough for us to need to have plans in place to prepare and get everything lined up.”